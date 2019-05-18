Patricia Ann Slaughter



Born: April 15, 1940; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 16, 2019; in Barrington, IL



Patricia Ann Slaughter, age 79, of McHenry passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019 at JourneryCare Hospice in Barrington. She was born on April 15, 1940 in Chicago, the daughter of James Hurst and Gladys (Robert) Keller.She married Jack Slaughter on January 30, 1960 in Roselle IL.



Pat owned Stuc's Pizza in McHenry for 13 years. She loved going to their vacation home in Adams, WI. Pat enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing with her grandchildren and vacationing with family. She adored all her pets she had through the years. She loved to listen to her husband Jack, son Jack Jr. and grandson Garrett, play guitar.



She is survived by her children: Jack G. Slaughter Jr. of McHenry and Dawn Renee (James) Morrison of Des Plaines, IL., her 6 grandchildren: Jennifer, Ryan, Matthew, Emily, Garrett and Claudia.



She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Sr.; her mother and stepdad Gladys and Robert Keller; her siblings: Opal, Eugene, Jimmy, Ginny, Betty Lou, Wilma Jean and Robert.



Visitation will take place on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home 591 Ridgeview Rd. McHenry. Visitation will continue Tuesday May 21, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am with Funeral Service beginning at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Ringwood Cemetery, in Ringwood IL.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to JourneyCare Hospice 405 Lake Zurich Rd. Barrington IL 60010.For more information contact the funeral home at 815-385-0063 or www.colonialmchenry.com.