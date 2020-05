Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Ann Taflinger, age 56, of Algonquin, Illinois passed away on May 7, 2020.



Arrangements are being arranged with Willow Funeral Home in Algonquin.



www.willowfh.com or (847) 458-1700

