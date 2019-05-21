Patricia Beagle



Born: April 8, 1941



Died: May 18, 2019



Patricia Beagle, age 78, a resident of Crystal Lake, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Aston Park Health Care Center in North Carolina. She was born April 8, 1941 in Chicago to Edward and Lucille (Perretto) Scaccia.Recently of North Carolina, Pat formerly lived in Crystal Lake.



Pat spent her early years in education, before staying home to raise her children. She then returned to her love of education and taught at Coventry Elementary in Crystal Lake, IL from the mid 1980's until she retired 20 years later. She loved music and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She was adored by her children and even more so by her grandchildren. Whether she was referred to as Pat, mom, grandma, or Mrs. Beagle each of these names came from people who admired her because of her ability to listen, love, teach, and encourage.



Survivors include three children, Luce (Lauren) Beagle of Asheville, North Carolina, Timothy (Deborah) Beagle of Spring Grove and Sarah (Joe) Winkelman of McHenry; and six grandchildren, Zachary Beagle-McMahon, Gabriel and Callie Winkelman, and Braiden, Alison, and Katelyn Beagle.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and her former husband, Dale Beagle in Oct 3rd 2010.



Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home until closing prayers at 10:15 a.m., before leaving for the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Resurrection Catholic Church, 2918 S. Country Club Road, Woodstock, IL 60098. Interment will be in Crystal Lake Memorial Park, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.



For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line tribute message for her family. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 21, 2019