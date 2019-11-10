Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Patricia Eileen Ceithaml

Patricia Eileen Ceithaml Obituary
Patricia Eileen Ceithaml

Born: March 17, 1936

Died: November 5, 2019

Patricia Eileen Ceithaml, 83, of Crystal Lake passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born in Chicago on March 17, 1936.

Patricia will be greatly missed by her loving children, James, Peter (Stephanie), Jay (Jennifer), Jordan, Jayne (Jack) Kelly, Christi (Jeff) Davis, and Therese (Ted) Norstrom; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Kopterski; cherished grandchildren, Jeffrey, Patrick, Kyle, Chelsie, Taylor, Kate, Wesley, Erin, Joe, Jon, Sean, Eileen, Heidi, Cole, Samantha, Madelyn and Patrick; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, John "Jack" (Diane) Frestel; and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Peter J. Vandenorth, Jr. and her second husband, Jerome J. Ceithaml, Sr.; son Scott E. Ceithaml; grandson, Russell Wascher; great grandson, Jeffrey Flagg III; parents, John and Norma (Holmes) Frestel; and siblings, Donald Frestel and Marilyn Spatz.

Visitation will be Friday, November 15, from 4 pm until 8 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9:30 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at McMillian Cemetery, Prairie Grove.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat's name can be made to Helping Paws Animal Shelter at www.helpingpaws.net or to JourneyCare Foundation at www.journeycare.org.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com. Call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
