Patricia Forsythe GriffinBorn: October 17, 1926; in Webster County, KYDied: August 14, 2020; in Eugene, ORPatricia "Pat" Forsythe Griffin, 93, a longtime resident of Crystal Lake, IL, died peacefully of natural causes on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. She was born October 17, 1926 in Webster County, KY, as the only child of Ross and Garth Forsythe. Patricia married John E. Griffin, Jr. on June 23, 1951 in Evansville, IN.Patricia graduated from Evansville Central High School. She began her higher education at Evansville College, attended the Art Institute of Chicago, and received her BFA from Northwestern University, Evanston. A dedicated educator, she established the art program for grades K through 12 for Huntley public schools in the early 1970's. She was an active member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, Daughters of the American Revolution, League of Women Voters, Rotary Club, and Junior League. Patricia's talents were many: a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, teacher, community volunteer and friend who loved to entertain.Patricia is survived by her children, Ann Griffin (Joseph) Scacco of Hoffman Estates, IL; Patricia Griffin (Steven) Bandolik of Crystal Lake, IL; grandchildren, Candice Cummings (Joe) Meersman of Austin, TX; Joseph F. Scacco of Hoffman Estates, IL; John E. Scacco of West Hollywood, CA; James Mack of Bandon, OR; Cheryl Mack of Bandon, OR; Ann L. Bandolik, London, England; great grandchildren, Griffin D. Meersman and Ginger G. Meersman.She is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Griffin, Jr. and daughter, Linda Claire Griffin.A private graveside service will be held at Crystal Lake Memorial Park. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful care and dedication given by Quail Crest and Cascade Hospice of Eugene. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to Coos Elderly Services, 390 S 2nd Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420. Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg, for information call (815) 459-1760.