1/
Patricia Forsythe griffin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Forsythe Griffin

Born: October 17, 1926; in Webster County, KY

Died: August 14, 2020; in Eugene, OR

Patricia "Pat" Forsythe Griffin, 93, a longtime resident of Crystal Lake, IL, died peacefully of natural causes on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. She was born October 17, 1926 in Webster County, KY, as the only child of Ross and Garth Forsythe. Patricia married John E. Griffin, Jr. on June 23, 1951 in Evansville, IN.

Patricia graduated from Evansville Central High School. She began her higher education at Evansville College, attended the Art Institute of Chicago, and received her BFA from Northwestern University, Evanston. A dedicated educator, she established the art program for grades K through 12 for Huntley public schools in the early 1970's. She was an active member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, Daughters of the American Revolution, League of Women Voters, Rotary Club, and Junior League. Patricia's talents were many: a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, teacher, community volunteer and friend who loved to entertain.

Patricia is survived by her children, Ann Griffin (Joseph) Scacco of Hoffman Estates, IL; Patricia Griffin (Steven) Bandolik of Crystal Lake, IL; grandchildren, Candice Cummings (Joe) Meersman of Austin, TX; Joseph F. Scacco of Hoffman Estates, IL; John E. Scacco of West Hollywood, CA; James Mack of Bandon, OR; Cheryl Mack of Bandon, OR; Ann L. Bandolik, London, England; great grandchildren, Griffin D. Meersman and Ginger G. Meersman.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Griffin, Jr. and daughter, Linda Claire Griffin.

A private graveside service will be held at Crystal Lake Memorial Park. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful care and dedication given by Quail Crest and Cascade Hospice of Eugene. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to Coos Elderly Services, 390 S 2nd Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420. Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg, for information call (815) 459-1760.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
8154591760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved