Patricia Gilman-Frisch
Patricia Gilman-Frisch, of Woodstock, a local real estate developer who impacted many areas of McHenry County passed away on Thursday, August 13 at her home. She was 91 years old.
Pat had a huge impact in McHenry County, contributing and volunteering on many local agencies, both non-profit and community based. Pat served on the Pioneer Center Board for many years and also served as head of the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce.
As owner of Pat-Ex Properties, Pat left a distinctive mark in Woodstock and its' neighboring communities. Pat was the first female land developer in McHenry County.
In 1993 Pat's Victorian Village complex, an 86 unit condominium project and Victorian Country, a community of 150 single family homes. Pat's goal was to preserve the historical charm and heritage of Woodstock. Pat's love of Victorian design was based upon her childhood in Cleveland, Ohio. "Victorians started Christmas decorations," Pat said, "and believed if a little bit is fun, then a lot is much better."
Pat was awarded a "Certificate of Achievement" for over 20 years of contributions to the economic well being of Woodstock in 1994.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Gilman Anderson, Thomas (Lee) Gilman, James (Tracey) Gilman, John (Roberta) Gilman, Mary (Alan) Gilman- Church, Daniel (Dawn) Gilman; grandchildren, Robert (Linda) Ogle Jr., Erin Ogle (Chad) Swanson, Christina Gilman (Nick) Porter, Tara Gilman, Danielle Gilman, Catherine Gilman, Julia Gilman; ten great-grandchildren; siblings Richard (Yolanda) Gallagher, Charles Gallagher and Joan Gallagher.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Eugenia Gallagher and husband Marvin Frisch.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 from 12:00 until 2:00pm at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock, IL 60098. Interment will follow at Linn-Hebron Cemetery. For more information, call Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit our website at www.slmcfh.com
