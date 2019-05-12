Patricia H. Voldness



Born: March 12, 1937; in Elkhorn, WI



Died: May 4, 2019; in Mountain Home, AR



A Funeral Mass for Patricia H. Voldness of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 11:00 am, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, with Father Norbert Rappold, as Celebrant. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:00 am until 10:45 am, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Services will be 9:00 am, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.



Patricia left to meet Jesus and her family on May 4, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82. She was born March 12, 1937, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, the daughter of Harriet and Edward O'Conner. She married Merlyn "Red" Voldness on June 4, 1955 at St. Benedict's in Fontana, Wisconsin. They lived in Wisconsin and Illinois for 53 years before moving to Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Patricia enjoyed teaching the First Communion Classes at St. Mary's Church in Woodstock, Illinois. She was also an extraordinary minister and Funeral Luncheon Helper in both Woodstock, Illinois and Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was a member of the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. Patricia is survived by her husband, Merlyn "Red" Voldness of Mountain Home, AR; brother, John O'Conner of Milwaukee, WI; two nephews,; and two great nieces, all of Delavan, WI; and God-Daughter, Kitty Halpin of Delavan, WI.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Shirley Jansen.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com Published in the Northwest Herald on May 12, 2019