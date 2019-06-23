Patricia J. McCaleb



Pat McCaleb, 87, passed away on June 11, 2019 in Woodstock. She was born January 25, 1932 in Madison Wisconsin to William and Harriet (Lewna) Schmidt.



Pat's avocation was singing, beginning in elementary school and continuing through high school and her adult life, participating in Community Theater, community choirs, church choirs and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus. She also loved playing bridge and golf, as well as travelling.



Pat considered her most rewarding accomplishment to be earning her Bachelor's Degree from Northern Illinois University at age 41 while managing a home for her husband and four children. She went on to receive a Master of Science in Education from NIU and taught Home Economics at Woodstock High School for thirteen years.



She was a member of St Mary Church Adult Choir, St. Vincent de Paul - St. Mary Church; Illinois Retired Teachers' Association, and Omicron Nu Professional Honor Sorority.



Pat is survived by her three children, Thomas (Charlotte) Nowaskey, Jill Lutes, and William (Jill) Nowaskey. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Allison (Fernando) Gomez and Alec Lutes, Brian Nowaskey, Caroline Nowaskey and Adrian Nowaskey; two great-grandchildren, Ava Nowaskey and Cameron Lutes; three step great granddaughters, Faith, Elyssa, and Jazmine Gomez; a brother, William (Donna) Schmidt; a sister-in-law, Judi (Bud) Arnold; and niece, Robin Groh. She is also survived by her husband Jim's family, step son, David (Laurel) McCaleb; and step grandchildren, Gracie McCaleb, Jason Morris, and Kayle (Brad) Gernenz.



She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Joseph Nowaskey in 1976; husbands, James McCaleb, William Baldwin and William Nowaskey; her parents; and a brother, Gerald Schmidt.



A visitation will be held in the St. Joseph Center of St. Mary Church, 312 Lincoln Avenue, Woodstock on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am Memorial Mass. Interment will follow in the Calvary Catholic Church in Woodstock.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either St. Vincent de Paul Conference of St Mary Church in Woodstock; St. Labre School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, MT 59003-9989; JourneyCare Hospice 2050 Claire Court Glenview, IL 60025; or a .



Published in the Northwest Herald on June 23, 2019