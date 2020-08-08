Patricia L. Kolle
Born: October 16, 1942; in Arlington Heights, IL
Died: June 26, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Patricia L. Kolle, 77, of Woodstock, Illinois, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at home after a 12 year battle with COPD and Congestive Heart Failure.
Pat was born on October 16, 1942 in Arlington Heights, Illinois, the youngest daughter of Floyd and Louella Walt. She spent her childhood in Arlington Heights and was a proud member of the Arlington High School, Class of 1960.
Throughout the years, Pat worked as an advertising salesperson for many suburban newspapers. She started and oversaw Real Estate Available, for Press Publications, for many years. She traveled throughout Northwestern Illinois, making friends wherever she went. Pat enjoyed connecting with many of those friends even into retirement.
When not at the newspaper, Pat enjoyed spending time with her daughters, traveling to Cape Cod, Wisconsin and Arkansas. She loved a good road trip. Pat was also an avid gardener. She spent many hours digging in the dirt and planting large flower gardens that were enjoyed by all who went by her home. When she was no longer able to garden for herself, she taught her daughters and grandchildren to love gardening almost as much as she did. One of her highlights each year was a flower and garden show with her family.
Pat would tell you that her proudest accomplishment was her daughters and grandchildren. She loved going to every school and sporting event and sharing their accomplishments with anyone who would listen. They knew that Gramma would be there whenever they needed her and that she was their biggest fan.
She is survived by her daughters, Beth Trafton, Vicki (Ralph) Cianciarulo, Chris (Ed) Maldonado; grandchildren, Kelley and Molly Trafton, RJ Cianciarulo, Jared, Jordan and Sammi Maldonado; as well as many nephews, nieces and her dog Charlie.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Louella Walt; sisters and brothers in law Olive (Tom) Riley, Bonnie Ahrens, Marge (Joe) Brodnan and niece Cathy Stanula.
A private, family graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Arlington Heights.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The American Heart Association
or Safe Haven for Dogs, Illinois.