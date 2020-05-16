Patricia L. Schwolow
1932 - 2020
Patricia L. Schwolow

Born: May 31, 1932; in Des Plaines, IL

Died: May 11, 2020; in McHenry, IL

Patricia L. Schwolow, age 87, of McHenry, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, May 11, 2020, at her home. She was born May 31, 1932, in Des Plaines, IL, the daughter of Louis and Tracy (nee Blohm) Richter. On October 20, 1956, Patricia married the love of her life, William E. Schwolow, in the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Palatine, IL.

Patricia worked for many years as a nurse and was a Proud Alumni of Ohio State University. She taught Bible School for a number of years, served as a Girl Scout Troop Leader and volunteered taking care of animals. After Patricia's husband William retired, they both became avid travelers in their motorhome, traveling around the country, as well as taking cruises around the world. More than anything, Patricia's family was her main love.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of soon 64 years, William E. Schwolow; daughter, Barbara (Edward) Emond of Streamwood, IL; son, Raymond S. Schwolow of McHenry; granddaughter, Heather Emond; sister, Penny (Donald) Winterhalter of Scottsdale, AZ and nieces Darby (Tobias) Lofstrand & Judy Winterhalter.

A Private Memorial Service will be held at Colonial Funeral Home in McHenry. Burial will take place in Rand Hill Cemetery in Arlington Heights.

For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
