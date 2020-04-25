Patricia Louise Blackmore Born: December 13, 1941 Died: April 21, 2020 Patricia Louise Blackmore (nee Hoetzer), age78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21st, 2020. Patricia was born in Evanston, IL on December 13th, 1941. She was a graduate of William Woods University and was the office manager at Snelten Trucking for many years before retiring. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family, horses, and her many pets. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Patricia is survived by her beloved husband of 13 years, Steve Munson; her sons, Craig (Lori) Baker of Rockford, IL and Jeff (Nancy) Baker of Towson, MD; grandchildren, Margaret and Andrew of Towson, MD; sister, Jody (Rob) Newberg of Long Grove, IL; nephews, Chris, Travis, Robbie, and Shane Newberg; and niece, Austynne Newberg. Preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Margaret Baker. A celebration of life for Patricia will be held at a later date. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 25, 2020.