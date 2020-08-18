Patricia Lynn (Bohm) Walters
Born: September 23, 1956
Died: August 14, 2020
Patricia "Pat" Lynn (Bohm) Walters , 63, of Marengo, IL passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 in the presence of her immediate family following complications from a stroke. She was born on September 23, 1956 to Gerald and Irene (Hootman) Bohm in Pekin, IL. She married David Walters June 14, 1975 in Marengo , IL. They had two children, Michael and Jennifer. Pat graduated high school and worked and retired from the customer service department at Walmart.
Pat had many friends and acquaintances throughout her life while working customer service jobs. Many people through the years have told us stories of how and where they met Pat and how she was such a nice and kind person.
She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, David; father, Gerald Bohm; sisters, Debbie (Joe) Schmalen and Kristi Forsell; children, Mike (Ashley Kieser) Walters and Jennifer (Alan) McCormick; and four grandchildren, Brendan, Callie and Abigail Walters and Andrew McCormick.
Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Irene; mother in-law and father in-law, Glenn and Mildred Walters.
Walk through memorial visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave. Only 50 people at a time will be allowed in the building during the visitation.
Due to state guidelines, masks and social distancing are encouraged. Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. To write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
.