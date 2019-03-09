Patricia Lynn Williams



Born: March 24, 1952



Died: March 2, 2019



It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia (Pattee) Lynn Williams, 66 years old, announces her passing on March 2, 2019, from metastatic breast cancer.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., at Cider Grove Community Center, 10158 Central Park Blvd, Huntley, IL. All friends, family, and others acquainted with Pattee are welcome to stop in and share a story, a laugh, or a fond memory in Pattee's honor.



Memorial donations may be made to Living Beyond Breast Cancer, www.lbbc.org/GIFT, or Best Friends Animal Society, bestfriends.org.



Pattee was born in Chicago, March 24, 1952, the daughter of Guy and Bernice (Bunny) MacDermott. Upon the death of her parents, she was adopted by her aunt and uncle, Carl and Charlotte Furth. She moved all over the country in her childhood and adolescence, and in 1990, she married the love of her life, Dave Williams, in Richmond, IL.



Pattee was known as the hostess with the mostest and a lifelong lover of animals, and she enjoyed entertaining, cooking, watching golf, taking care of others, and laughing - a lot. Over the course of 35+ years, she showed, bred, boarded, and groomed dogs. She was self-employed for most of her life, and served her community by providing exceptional service and care for her customers (four-legged and otherwise) in her ownership of dog grooming shops in Chicago, Woodstock, and Huntley. All that knew Pattee were drawn to and inspired by her boundless energy, magnetic personality, impenetrable sense of optimism, and unprecedented bravery, strength, and determination in facing her disease, even after its recurrence. Everyone that crossed paths with Pattee couldn't help but love her.



She is survived by her husband, Dave; her children, Chad (Lindsey) Williams, Thor Opsahl, and Trinity (Nick) Cigrand; by her sweet grandchildren, Chase, Gavin, Dexter, and Olive; by her siblings, Susan Shapiro, Phil Furth, and Debbie Spitale; and by her dog, Driver.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Don MacDermott.



A special and heartfelt thank you to Northwestern Oncology and Delnore Palliative staff for their superior care and support over the past 16 years.



Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 9, 2019