Patricia M. Casto



Born: April 10, 1924



Died: March 18, 2019



Patricia M. Casto, age 94, of Woodstock and formerly of Villa Park, passed away on March 18, 2019 at Valley Hi Nursing Home. She was born on April 10, 1924 in Kalamazoo, MI to Bangs and Dorothy Murdock. On July 19, 1947. Patricia was united in marriage to Gerald G. Casto in LaPorte, IN for 66 Years.



Patricia lived in Villa Park for 45 years and then in Venice, FL for 10 years. She moved to Rockford in 2002 , and to Woodstock in 2015. By trade, she was an administrative assistant, and absolutely enjoyed her work career. Patricia loved traveling with her late husband, Gerald. She was a loving mother, doting grandmother to many, and will be forever cherished in their memory.



She leaves behind her children, Patti Weger, Steve S. (Kasha) Casto, Linda Panzloff and her daughter-in-law, Dottie Casto; 14 grandchildren, Charles (Mitzi) Arbogast, Dawn Arbogast, Lori Rocco, Cindy Rocco, Mark Rocco, Wally Price, Tricia (Chris) Reed, Meghan (Eric) Stephens, Lindsay (Cory) Panzloff, Stacie (Shane) Cuplin, Erin (Jim) Bertram, Ronald Domin, Robert Domin, Ashley Casto; 19 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Sharon Campos and Lorraine Sies.



In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald G. Casto, on December 5, 2013; her children, Sandra L. Arbogast and Dennis Casto; and her sons-in-law, John Arbogast, and Ralph Weger.



Services were private for her immediate family. The cremation rite was accorded privately. Inurnment will next to her loving husband in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.



For those wishing to send an expression of sympathy, her family suggests memorials in her name to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org.



For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may leave a condolence message on Patricia's Tribute Wall. Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary