Patricia M. Rizza
Born: February 9, 1956; n Chicago, IL
Died: October 5, 2020; in West Dundee, IL
Patricia "Patti" M. Rizza, 64, of West Dundee, passed away early Monday morning, Oct. 5, 2020, at her home.
Patti was born in Chicago, Illinois on Feb. 9, 1956, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Corcoran) Wallon. On Nov. 18, 2009, she married Gerald "Jerry" Rizza in Geneva. Patti was a long-time member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Marengo. She was the owner of "In Its Place", a personal organizing company. She loved the outdoors and was an avid golfer and snow skier; very athletic and adventurous. Patti loved helping and taking care of people and was a very good friend to all she knew. Her fondest memories were taking her grandchildren to parks, libraries, and museums. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her, including her beloved pets, Ace and Riz.
Surviving are her husband, Jerry; children, Dave (Jillian) Earnest, and Patrick Earnest; grandchildren, Teagan, Fallon, & Brady Earnest; sister, Colleen Jones; brother, Joseph Wallon Jr.; surrogate mother, Arlene Pagels; step-children, Jennie Rizza, Megan (T.J.) Liebetrau, John (Jessica) Rizza; step-grandchildren, Joseph Rizza, Cora & Grace Topf, Kenzie & Aiden Liebetrau, Jack & Evelyn Rizza; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Helen Maureen Gurney and Cathy Jo Pask.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Info (847) 669-5111 or to leave a story or message go to www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
