Patricia Ann Nelson
Patricia "Pat" Ann Nelson (nee Douglas), 81, passed away on November 20, 2019 after an almost 28 years valiant and courageous battle against bladder cancer. Devoted wife of the late Richard Sr. "Dick" (2008).
Survived by her four sons, Richard Jr. (Anna), Robert (Bruce), Randy (Traci), and Russell (Linda); six grandchildren: three great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.
Past Executive Secretary of Helene Curtis Chicago, and most-recent Office Manager of McHenry Township Fire Department until her retirement in March, 2001. Pat and Dick were very active in the Scouts for decades, and always shared their proud joy that all four sons attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Fox Lake for more than 40 years.
Visitation Sunday, November 24, from 3 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7 p.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Private interment in Coloma, WI.
Donations to JourneyCare Hospice Foundation (JourneyCare.org) appreciated by the family. Rob and Russ express gratitude to the Journey Care "Diamond/Oak Team" for their compassion and services over the recent months, especially Lea who gives the most for her job to provide well-needed comfort.
You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 21, 2019