Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Nelson Obituary
Patricia Ann Nelson

Patricia "Pat" Ann Nelson (nee Douglas), 81, passed away on November 20, 2019 after an almost 28 years valiant and courageous battle against bladder cancer. Devoted wife of the late Richard Sr. "Dick" (2008).

Survived by her four sons, Richard Jr. (Anna), Robert (Bruce), Randy (Traci), and Russell (Linda); six grandchildren: three great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

Past Executive Secretary of Helene Curtis Chicago, and most-recent Office Manager of McHenry Township Fire Department until her retirement in March, 2001. Pat and Dick were very active in the Scouts for decades, and always shared their proud joy that all four sons attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Fox Lake for more than 40 years.

Visitation Sunday, November 24, from 3 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7 p.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Private interment in Coloma, WI.

Donations to JourneyCare Hospice Foundation (JourneyCare.org) appreciated by the family. Rob and Russ express gratitude to the Journey Care "Diamond/Oak Team" for their compassion and services over the recent months, especially Lea who gives the most for her job to provide well-needed comfort.

You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -