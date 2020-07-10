Patricia R. Plesha
Patricia R. Plesha, age 85 of Woodstock, IL, and formerly of Schaumburg, IL, was peacefully received by the good Lord on July 6, 2020, in the loving comfort of her family. Beloved wife of the late Harry J. Plesha. Loving mother of Michael (Gloria) Plesha and Patrice (Ronald) Martin. Dear grandmother of Robert (Christy) Plesha, Laura (Joseph) Bartol, Camille (Andrew) Kezer, and Michael, Jessica, and Jazmine Martin, and great grandmother of Henry, Charles, and John Bartol, Pearl Sorensen, and Antonio Sockwell. Dear sister of June Rusnock and the late Nancy Spindler.
Due to Covid-19, a private funeral service will be held at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral and Cremation Service, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60195, and interment at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to JourneyCare Hospice Center, 405 N. Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010, or to MercyHome, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 (please specify that your donation is to support the Sunday televised mass program). Funeral information or online condolences at www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
or 847-882-5580.