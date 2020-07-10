1/
Patricia R. Plesha
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia R. Plesha

Patricia R. Plesha, age 85 of Woodstock, IL, and formerly of Schaumburg, IL, was peacefully received by the good Lord on July 6, 2020, in the loving comfort of her family. Beloved wife of the late Harry J. Plesha. Loving mother of Michael (Gloria) Plesha and Patrice (Ronald) Martin. Dear grandmother of Robert (Christy) Plesha, Laura (Joseph) Bartol, Camille (Andrew) Kezer, and Michael, Jessica, and Jazmine Martin, and great grandmother of Henry, Charles, and John Bartol, Pearl Sorensen, and Antonio Sockwell. Dear sister of June Rusnock and the late Nancy Spindler.

Due to Covid-19, a private funeral service will be held at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral and Cremation Service, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL 60195, and interment at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to JourneyCare Hospice Center, 405 N. Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010, or to MercyHome, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 (please specify that your donation is to support the Sunday televised mass program). Funeral information or online condolences at www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home - Schaumburg
330 West Golf Road
Schaumburg, IL 60195
847-882-5580
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home - Schaumburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 9, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Patty and the rest of Patricia's family. I hope the happy memories you have of her will bring a smile to your face even through this time of sadness and grief.
Tom Wenborg
Coworker
July 8, 2020
I have fond memories of Aunt Pat as my Godmother. She will be missed but not forgotten.
Gene Hammerstein
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved