Patricia Rossman
Born: October 9, 1946
Died: December 24, 2019
Patricia Rossman, 73 of Huntley, died December 24, 2019 peacefully with her family by her side.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to .
Patricia was born October 9, 1946 the daughter of George and Mattie Marabanian. On December 23, 1965 she married Robert Rossman. She worked as a health secretary at Streamwood High School. She enjoyed bowling and Bocce ball. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, her sons, Marc (Gretchen) Rossman and David (Theresa) Rossman and by her four grandchildren, Rocky, Emily, Destiny and Daniel and by her sister Mary Ann (Mike) Lovaglio.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, George.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 31, 2019