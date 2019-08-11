Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
View Map
Patrick F. O'Neill


1943 - 2019
Patrick F. O'Neill Obituary
Patrick F. O'Neill Sr.

Born: July 13, 1943

Died: July 30, 2019

Patrick F. O'Neill, Sr., age 76 of Cary passed away July 30, 2019. He was born July 13, 1943 in Chicago, the son of Francis and Blanche O'Neill.

Patrick is survived by his children: Patrick F. (Stephanie) O'Neill, Jr., Brian Christopher O'Neill, Kathleen C. (Anthony Bonilla) O'Neill and Patrick S. O'Neill, his grandchildren: Bradley O'Neill, Jeremy O'Neill, Colin O'Neill, Brody Ryan O'Neill, Katie Bonilla, Matthew Bonilla and Ireland Ann O'Neill. Besides his parents he's preceded in death by his wife Linda and a brother Mike O'Neill.

Patrick was a realtor in McHenry County for over 30 years with McHenry Remax.

There will be a visitation for Patrick on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home beginning at 1:00 PM and concluding with a Memorial Service at 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to the Cary K-Nine unit.

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
