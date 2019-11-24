|
Patrick Joseph Manson
Born: October 10, 1960; in Woodstock, IL
Died: November 11, 2019; in Woodstock, IL
Patrick Joseph "P.J." Manson, age 59, of McHenry, peacefully passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at Crossroads Care Center of Woodstock. He was born to Gerald and Lucille (DeCicco) Manson on October 10, 1960, in Woodstock.
For many years, P.J. was a dedicated cashier at Wendy's who greeted customers with a smile. He was also a client at The Pioneer Center for Human Resources. P.J. loved to cook and especially loved preparing and eating Italian food with his friends. Gifted with an ability to remember numbers and names, it took just one meeting with P.J. for him to be able to forever recall anyone's name, birthday, and anniversary. He was a great son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by those that loved him.
P.J. is survived by his brothers, Steven Manson, Robert (Mary) Manson; his nephew and nieces, Jason, Jessica, Victoria, Elana, Tiffanie; and many great-nieces, nephews, and very cherished cousins.
P.J. was reunited in heaven with his father, mother, and brother, Timothy. Friends and neighbors may gather for a memorial visitation from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral blessing will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick Countryside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, his family suggests memorials in P.J.'s name to The Pioneer Center for Human Resources, 4031 W. Dayton Street, McHenry, IL 60050, or at www.pioneercenter.org.
For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave memories on P.J.'s Tribute Wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 24, 2019