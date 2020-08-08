1/1
Patrick L. Noonan
1934 - 2020
Patrick L. Noonan

Born: March 9, 1934; in Cascade, IA

Died: July 30, 2020; in Cascade, IA

Patrick L. Noonan, 86, of Cascade, Iowa and formerly of Crystal Lake, Illinois died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Riverbend Retirement Community in Cascade, Iowa.

A private family visitation will be held at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. Those interested in sending memorials may send them to: Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Patrick Noonan Family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Services for Patrick will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, August 3rd, 2020 at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa with Rev. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will be held in Holy Family Cemetery in New Melleray (Peosta), Iowa, with military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the service.

He was born March 9, 1934 in Bernard, Iowa, son of Michael and Marjorie (O'Brien) Noonan. He attended school at Loras College and Iowa State University, and later received his master's degree at Loyola University in Chicago. He was united in marriage to Mary A. Connolly on April 15, 1961 at St. Joseph's Prairie Church. She preceded him in death on January 24, 2017. The couple resided in New Jersey, Chicago, Berwyn, IL and South Holland, IL before moving to Crystal Lake, IL in 1976, and the last four years had resided in Cascade, Iowa.

Patrick was a veteran, having served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1961.

He worked as an accountant for Amoco Oil in Chicago, IL for 30 years before he retired.

Patrick was very involved in his community; he was the past president of St. Thomas the Apostle Men's Club of Crystal Lake, IL, a member of the Marian Central Catholic High School Father's and Booster Clubs, served for the McHenry County Sheriff Department Jail Ministry Team, and was a volunteer for the Salvation Army. Patrick was also an avid supporter of the Iowa State Cyclones.

He is survived by three sons, Kevin (Susan) Noonan of Crystal Lake, IL, Steve (Jan) Noonan of South Bend, IN, and Sean (Mary) Noonan of Algona, IA; 7 grandchildren, Patrick, Erin, Danny, Bridget (Joe), Courtney, Katie and Ryan; one brother, Michael (Jeanne) Noonan of Peosta, IA; sisters-in-law, Rose (Bob) Carr of Dubuque, IA; Mary Noonan of Cascade, IA, and Shirley Noonan of Camicheal, CA; Geri Connolly of Dubuque, IA and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Noonan; brothers and sisters, Cecelia "Cis" (Walter) Meloy, Robert Noonan, Mary Margaret Noonan, Frances Noonan, John "Oz" (Nancy) Noonan, and a nephew, Danny Noonan; mother-in-law, Marcella Connolly; one brother-in-law, Cletus Connolly, JR; and one sister-in-law, Joan Connolly.

If you would like to view video tribute or send online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Service
10:00 AM
St. Martin’s Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Reiff Funeral Home - Cascade
205 Hayes Street SW
Cascade, IA 52033
1-800-373-7745
Guest Book sponsored by Reiff Funeral Home - Cascade

August 7, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Pat's family. Although his time was short with us, we enjoyed his smile and sense of humor. Thank you for letting us be a part of your family. You are all in our thoughts and prayers! The staff at River Bend
River Bend Retirement Community
Friend
August 3, 2020
Dear Noonan Clan,
Were sending you love and support during this difficult time. I have fond memories of Pat’s warmth, and steady and friendly ways.
You prepared a wonderful video of Pat’s memories. A real keepsake. The Noonan family is so Irish your blood must run green. Pat and Mary’s grandchildren’s names sound like a famous Irish Dance troupe. Such a beautiful family!
We wish you well and hope to see you in the Midwest soon.
Kim, John and Rosie
Kim Carr
Family
August 2, 2020
Was this the same Pat Noonen that lived in Zion, Ill. in the late 40’s or very early 50’s? His house was on Elizabeth or Edina Blvd. in the 2900 block. Was my best friend then. Would throw pebbles at my second story bedroom window to come down and walk to school together. Best friends till he moved away and we lost track.
Richard Butler
Richard Butler
Friend
August 1, 2020
Dearest Noonan Family,
We are so sorry for your loss but surely heavens’ gain SO many wonderful memories of our parents’/ family’s friendship over the years. I treasure the early morning rides/ conversation to the train my senior year into Chicago w/ Mr. Noonan. So kind in His spirit always... Our love, prayers ,& peace to each of you❤
Mary & Dave Leveille & family
