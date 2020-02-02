|
|
Patrick Michael Dooley
Born: March 19, 1966
Died: January 28, 2020
Patrick Michael Dooley, born March 19, 1966, passed away on January 28, 2020.
He was the loving father of Sarah, Amanda, and the late Denise Dooley. He was the beloved brother of Daniel (Patty), Jeffrey, Christine (Tom) Tymorek, and Michael (Shannon) Dooley. He was the proud uncle to: Megan and Riley Dooley, Sean and Ryan Dooley, Katie, Megan and Andrew Tymorek, Nicholas and Vivian Dooley and great-uncle to: Aiden Bowley.
Preceded in death by his parents: Terrence and Donna Dooley.
Memorial Gathering, Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 3pm-8pm at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014.
To leave a memorial message visit www.querhammerandflagg.com.
For information call (815) 459-1760.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 2, 2020