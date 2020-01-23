Northwest Herald Obituaries
Patrick R. Williams

Patrick R. Williams Obituary
Patrick R. Williams

Born: February 8, 1961

Died: January 18, 2020

Patrick R. Williams, 58, of Garden Prairie passed away unexpectedly January 18, 2020.

He was born February 8, 1961 in Nebraska to Melvern and Juanita (Lavonne) Williams.

Pat was a Project Manager at Heritage Carpentry in Belvidere. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed his garden, especially his tomatoes. Weather was a passion for Pat and he particularly liked chasing storms, many of his friends nicknamed him "Stormy Williams." He also loved taking care of his Brittany Spaniels and horses. Pat was the life of the party and loved to dance.

Pat is survived by his fianc e, Melissa Witkowski,; his daughter, Sarah (Derek) Schneeman, and their son, Jack (his first grandchild); his daughters, Alexis Williams and Lorna Gale; his fianc e, Melissa's children, Brooke and Tyler; his brothers, Tom Williams and Mike Williams; and his niece and nephews, Taylor, Ryley, Ryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a memorial gathering from 2 to 6pm on Saturday, January 25 at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Hwy., Marengo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Brittany Rescue at https://americanbrittanyrescue.org. Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com. For info call (815) 568-8131. Please join us for a celebration of life at Northside Tap, immediately following the gathering at the funeral home.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
