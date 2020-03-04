Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T. Burke Jr.


1968 - 2020
Patrick T. Burke Jr. Obituary
Patrick T. Burke Jr.

Born: December 13, 1968

Died: February 27, 2020

Patrick T. Burke Jr. age 51 of Cary passed away February 27, 2020. He was born December 13, 1968 in Elgin, Il the son of Patrick T. Burke and Carol Burke.

Patrick is survived by his Parents and brothers: Sean Burke (Lisanne) and, daughter Delaney. Mike Burke (Carly) and, daughter Hadley. Long-time girlfriend Jamie Hoverson. Also, many uncle's, aunt's, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Bill and Virginia Burke, and Don and Dorothy Ebel.

Patrick was an independent hardscape landscaper and took passion in designing and building many beautiful landscapes for homeowners to enjoy for years. He had an affinity for animals and plants and many times would spend hours saving turtles in the spring trying to cross the roads.

There will be a visitation for Patrick on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. He will be laid to rest at St. John Nepomucene Cemetery in Barrington Hills, Il with his cousin Jennifer Carstens late twin sister Andrea. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Best Friends Animal Society https://bestfriends.org

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
