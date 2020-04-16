Patsy O'Shea Born: August 1, 1944 Died: April 11, 2020 Patsy O'Shea, age 75, of Crystal Lake, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Patsy was born August 1, 1944, in Taylorsville, IL., the daughter of Bruno and Wanda (Joyner) Corso. On October 12, 1968, Patsy married the love of her life, James M. O'Shea in McHenry. James preceded Patsy in death on January 29, 2019. Patsy worked for many years in the Advertising Industry. She was a very caring, helpful and strong Christian Woman. Patsy enjoyed volunteering her time and was very active in the community schools and church with her husband James. Patsy is survived by her daughter, Suzanne O'Shea and son, Nathan (Cathy Tiberi) O'Shea; sister, Karen Willis; and niece and nephew, Rhonda and Rick Scarbough and Cristy Corso. In addition to her husband and parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her brothers: Monty Corso, Robert Behl and Pete Corso. Due to the current public health crisis, a private family visitation will be held. Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery, McHenry. For further information, please contact Colonial Funeral Home at 815-385-0063 or visit www. colonialmchenry.com.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 16, 2020.