Patsy Sue Lowery
Born: December 2, 1943
Died: April 26, 2020
Patsy Sue Lowery, 76, of Woodstock, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born on December 2, 1943 in Henderson, KY the daughter of Roy & Goldi Wilson Todd.
Patsy is survived by her daughter Joann Ulloa, and a son Jeffrey; grandsons Christopher & PadroUlloa, Jeff "Jr." & Anthony Glen Lowery; granddaughters: Stephanie Marie Ulloa and Ally Lowery; a great great granddaughter Natalia Mia Gomes; sisters: Carline & Glenda; and a brother Bobby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Johnny "Glen" Lowery and a sister Shirley.
Private services will be held at the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 201 S. Main St., Algonquin. Burial will be private at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. For information 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Northwest Herald on May 5, 2020.