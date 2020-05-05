Patsy Sue Lowery
Patsy Sue Lowery

Born: December 2, 1943

Died: April 26, 2020

Patsy Sue Lowery, 76, of Woodstock, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born on December 2, 1943 in Henderson, KY the daughter of Roy & Goldi Wilson Todd.

Patsy is survived by her daughter Joann Ulloa, and a son Jeffrey; grandsons Christopher & PadroUlloa, Jeff "Jr." & Anthony Glen Lowery; granddaughters: Stephanie Marie Ulloa and Ally Lowery; a great great granddaughter Natalia Mia Gomes; sisters: Carline & Glenda; and a brother Bobby.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Johnny "Glen" Lowery and a sister Shirley.

Private services will be held at the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 201 S. Main St., Algonquin. Burial will be private at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. For information 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com


Published in Northwest Herald on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
201 South Main St
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 658-4232
1 entry
May 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service, Inc.
