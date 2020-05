Patsy Sue LoweryBorn: December 2, 1943Died: April 26, 2020Patsy Sue Lowery, 76, of Woodstock, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born on December 2, 1943 in Henderson, KY the daughter of Roy & Goldi Wilson Todd.Patsy is survived by her daughter Joann Ulloa, and a son Jeffrey; grandsons Christopher & PadroUlloa, Jeff "Jr." & Anthony Glen Lowery; granddaughters: Stephanie Marie Ulloa and Ally Lowery; a great great granddaughter Natalia Mia Gomes; sisters: Carline & Glenda; and a brother Bobby.She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Johnny "Glen" Lowery and a sister Shirley.Private services will be held at the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 201 S. Main St., Algonquin. Burial will be private at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. For information 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com