Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Cottone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. Cottone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul A. Cottone Obituary
Paul A. Cottone

Born: March 9, 1926

Died: February 4, 2020.

Paul A. Cottone, age 93 of Crystal Lake, formerly of Fox River Grove passed away February 4, 2020. He was born March 9, 1926 in Chicago, the son of Tony and Jennie Cottone.

Paul is survived by his children: Carole (Larry) Rathbun and Kevin Cottone, his grandchildren: Nick (April) Rathbun, Tony (Cari-Anne) Rathbun, Rachael Cottone and Noah Cottone, his great grandchildren: Jorden, Dylan, Tyler, Sebastian, Giovanni and Lacey Mae as well as a brother Sam Cottone. He is preceded in death by his wife Carlene (von Buelow) Cottone.

Paul was a lifetime member of the American Legion and also a member of the Teamsters Union.

There will be a visitation for Paul on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8th at 11:00 AM at the funeral home and followed by burial with military honors at Windridge Cemetery.

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -