Paul A. Cottone
Born: March 9, 1926
Died: February 4, 2020.
Paul A. Cottone, age 93 of Crystal Lake, formerly of Fox River Grove passed away February 4, 2020. He was born March 9, 1926 in Chicago, the son of Tony and Jennie Cottone.
Paul is survived by his children: Carole (Larry) Rathbun and Kevin Cottone, his grandchildren: Nick (April) Rathbun, Tony (Cari-Anne) Rathbun, Rachael Cottone and Noah Cottone, his great grandchildren: Jorden, Dylan, Tyler, Sebastian, Giovanni and Lacey Mae as well as a brother Sam Cottone. He is preceded in death by his wife Carlene (von Buelow) Cottone.
Paul was a lifetime member of the American Legion and also a member of the Teamsters Union.
There will be a visitation for Paul on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8th at 11:00 AM at the funeral home and followed by burial with military honors at Windridge Cemetery.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 6, 2020