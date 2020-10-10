1/1
Paul Conrad Gerhardt Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Conrad Gerhardt, Jr.

Born: April 28, 1942

Died: October 3, 2020

Paul Conrad Gerhardt, Jr. passed away on October 3, 2020. He was born April 28, 1942, in Winchester, MA, to Paul and Doris (Llewellyn) Gerhardt. As a child, he lived in Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York.

He graduated from North Syracuse H.S. in 1960 as Senior class president and graduated from the Missouri School of Mines in 1965 with a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering. While in college, he met his future wife Marken Gerhardt (nee Frazier), made life-long friendships within the Kappa Sigma fraternity and was an Army ROTC cadet.

After serving in the Army in West Germany, he lived in Michigan and Illinois. Paul, a resident of Crystal Lake for more than 40 years, traveled the world extensively during his professional career with Quebec Iron & Titanium (QIT), later Rio Tinto, and continued traveling in retirement. He enjoyed good food and wine with great friends, reading, Western art, and being a Rotarian.

He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Brian) Pappaducas, Kathy (Jon) McCarthy and son, Eric (Dawn) Gerhardt; grandchildren, Nikolos Pappaducas, Ella, Anslee and Cailyn Gerhardt; sister Mitzi Davis, brother-in-law, Ken (Charlotte) Frazier, and sister-in-law, Margie Frazier; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of more than 50 years, Marken; his mother, Doris; and father, Paul. Arrangements are by Davenport Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, IL. A small, private gathering will be held at the family home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name can be made to: TLS Veterans, 5330 Elm Street, McHenry, IL 60050, www.tlsveterans.org/donation, 815-679-6667 or to the Woodstock Rotary Foundation, PO Box 53, Woodstock, IL, 60098. The Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved