Paul Conrad Gerhardt, Jr.
Born: April 28, 1942
Died: October 3, 2020
Paul Conrad Gerhardt, Jr. passed away on October 3, 2020. He was born April 28, 1942, in Winchester, MA, to Paul and Doris (Llewellyn) Gerhardt. As a child, he lived in Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York.
He graduated from North Syracuse H.S. in 1960 as Senior class president and graduated from the Missouri School of Mines in 1965 with a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering. While in college, he met his future wife Marken Gerhardt (nee Frazier), made life-long friendships within the Kappa Sigma fraternity and was an Army ROTC cadet.
After serving in the Army in West Germany, he lived in Michigan and Illinois. Paul, a resident of Crystal Lake for more than 40 years, traveled the world extensively during his professional career with Quebec Iron & Titanium (QIT), later Rio Tinto, and continued traveling in retirement. He enjoyed good food and wine with great friends, reading, Western art, and being a Rotarian.
He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Brian) Pappaducas, Kathy (Jon) McCarthy and son, Eric (Dawn) Gerhardt; grandchildren, Nikolos Pappaducas, Ella, Anslee and Cailyn Gerhardt; sister Mitzi Davis, brother-in-law, Ken (Charlotte) Frazier, and sister-in-law, Margie Frazier; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of more than 50 years, Marken; his mother, Doris; and father, Paul. Arrangements are by Davenport Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, IL. A small, private gathering will be held at the family home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name can be made to: TLS Veterans, 5330 Elm Street, McHenry, IL 60050, www.tlsveterans.org/donation,
815-679-6667 or to the Woodstock Rotary Foundation, PO Box 53, Woodstock, IL, 60098. The Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization.