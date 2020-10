Paul Conrad Gerhardt, Jr.Born: April 28, 1942Died: October 3, 2020Paul Conrad Gerhardt, Jr. passed away on October 3, 2020. He was born April 28, 1942, in Winchester, MA, to Paul and Doris (Llewellyn) Gerhardt. As a child, he lived in Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York.He graduated from North Syracuse H.S. in 1960 as Senior class president and graduated from the Missouri School of Mines in 1965 with a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering. While in college, he met his future wife Marken Gerhardt (nee Frazier), made life-long friendships within the Kappa Sigma fraternity and was an Army ROTC cadet.After serving in the Army in West Germany, he lived in Michigan and Illinois. Paul, a resident of Crystal Lake for more than 40 years, traveled the world extensively during his professional career with Quebec Iron & Titanium (QIT), later Rio Tinto, and continued traveling in retirement. He enjoyed good food and wine with great friends, reading, Western art, and being a Rotarian.He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Brian) Pappaducas, Kathy (Jon) McCarthy and son, Eric (Dawn) Gerhardt; grandchildren, Nikolos Pappaducas, Ella, Anslee and Cailyn Gerhardt; sister Mitzi Davis, brother-in-law, Ken (Charlotte) Frazier, and sister-in-law, Margie Frazier; as well as many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his loving wife of more than 50 years, Marken; his mother, Doris; and father, Paul. Arrangements are by Davenport Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, IL. A small, private gathering will be held at the family home.In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name can be made to: TLS Veterans, 5330 Elm Street, McHenry, IL 60050, www.tlsveterans.org/donation, 815-679-6667 or to the Woodstock Rotary Foundation, PO Box 53, Woodstock, IL, 60098. The Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization.