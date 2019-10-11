|
Paul D Linak Sr.
Born: February 16, 1939; in Chicago, IL
Died: September 9, 2019; in Pinellas Park, FL
Paul D. Linak Sr. 80, of Crystal Lake IL passed away Mon Sept. 9, 2019 at Northside Hospital, FL.
He was a long time member of the Woodstock and Nunda Rural Fire Departments. He retired as Deputy Chief from Nunda Rural Fire Department. He was a lifetime fan of the Chicago Cubs and "Da" Bears.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Mary A. Linak (McKendry, Rudolph), Brother Jim(Janet) HLinak, 8 children, MaryBeth Tibbs, Robert (Sue) McKendry, Paul (Leslie) Linak Jr., James (Amy) Linak, Bryan Linak, Karla (Jason) Kuehl, Kevin (Pam) Linak, Karen (Paul) Kasin. 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by both parents, Joe (Mary) HLinak, Luella (Jim) Greer, brother John HLinak and daughter Cathy Harrington.
In lieu of flowers donations to Nunda Rural Fire.
Celebration of life will be held at The Johnsburg Community Club, 2315 W Church St, Johnsburg, IL 60051 on Sunday October 20th from 1pm to 4pm.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 11, 2019