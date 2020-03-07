|
Paul Eubanks
Born: May 16, 1931
Died: March 6, 2020
Paul Eubanks, 88, of Crystal Lake, formerly of Barrington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 6, 2020. Paul, Engineering Salesman extraordinaire, lover of fine restaurants, natty dresser, and guy who loved to "work the room" and meet new people, died on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born on May 16, 1931 to Otto and Irene (nee Johnson) Eubanks.
Although he liked a good buddy, the women in his life were so special. He loved his mom, Irene, who with the help of Otto reared Paul the right way - to root for the Chicago Cubs. Jenny Eubanks, his beloved wife, preceded him in death in 2011.
He excelled at sports, and tried out for the Cubs. They probably would have won the World Series a wee bit earlier, if they had given him a contract. When not watching the Chicago Cubs, he so enjoyed basketball's "March Madness".
Paul was an Army veteran and active American Legion member from Lake View High School in Chicago.
After graduating from the engineering school at Purdue and playing basketball there, he married his first wife, Millie Brown, an accomplished business lady, with whom they had three children, two girls Kristine Sullivan of Los Angeles, and Kathleen Locke of Seattle, and one boy, Paul Jr. of Crystal Lake and Los Angeles. He taught them to shoot straight, play "Horse", select a quality hammer, to love nature, snuggle pets, and to just be thankful and grateful to God.
After raising his own children in lovely Crystal Lake, IL, he came out of retirement to help the Chicago-land school system as a substitute teacher for over 15 years. He just loved kids, his kids, your kids, well you get the picture!
He took extreme pride in his two twin grandchildren Grant and Spencer of Seattle and their success in making Archbishop Murphy High School football JV and baseball JV, with the aspiration of getting a High School letter. I am sure he will be routing his twins on to victory when they make the High School varsity!
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, from 11am until the time of a service at 1pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Burial will be Monday at 2 pm with military honors at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to for children.
The family would also like to thank the "Fountains" of Crystal Lake, IL since they took great care of him, and to his favorite Fountains' cafeteria wait staff who served up the best dinners with lots of care and love!
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 7, 2020