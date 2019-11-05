|
Paul J. Krueger
Born: March 23, 1924; in Morton Grove, IL
Died: October 30, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Paul J. "Jim" Krueger, 95, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at the Bickford, in Crystal Lake on October 30, 2019. He was born March 23, 1924 in Morton Grove, IL to Paul and Margaret (Wenzel) Krueger. Paul was a USMC Veteran of World War lI, the Korean War, and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was Post Commander of Morton Grove Post 134 American Legion in 1953 and was recognized by Honor Flight Chicago with a trip to Washington DC. He loved his country and was a true Patriot.
He married the love of his life, Irene Petrarca on February 5, 1951. Paul lived in Lake in the Hills since 1953 and was a long-time employee of Bell & Gossett in Morton Grove and retired over 30 years ago.
Paul was an outdoors-man who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He received his private pilot's license in 1953 just for the love of flying. Even into his later years Paul never turned down an adventure. Fishing charters in the ocean, helicopter rides, hot air balloon rides and even parasailing at the age of 85. But most of all, he loved to spend time with his family.
He is preceeded in death by his wife Irene (Petrarca) Krueger, daughter Donna Krueger Cokley, nephew John Krueger, his parents, sisters Caroline and Dorothy, brothers Kenneth and Richard and his mother and father in-law Sam and Angela Petrarca. He is survived by his children Karen (Dennis) Posmer, Jane (Ernest Ehlert and the late Danny) Row and Robert (Cindy) Krueger. Grandchildren: Mark, Neil, Danny, Adam, Royce, Jackie, Chris and Brooke. 14 Great Grandchildren and his sister Mary Hoppe.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 PM at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd. (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills.
Visitation will continue Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 111 S. Hubbard St., Algonquin at 10:00 AM with Funeral Mass beginning at 11AM.
Burial will follow with Military Funeral Honors at Algonquin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VITAS Hospice or the Honor Flight Network for Veterans would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at willowfh.com or for Service info: (847) 458-1700
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 5, 2019