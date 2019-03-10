Paul Leonard Travosek



Paul Leonard Travosek, 69, of Algonquin passed away on February 27th 2019 . He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy. Beloved Father of Lana (Tom) McCabe. Grandfather to Chance, Rosalie and Christian. Sister Deborah Curry. Uncle to several nieces and nephews.



Paul graduated Mount Prospect High School, attended Kent State University and the Art Institute of Chicago, where he studied holography. Paul also taught holography at Elgin Community College. Paul was also very instrumental in the creation of holographic sunglasses. Paul also worked in the printing industry for several years, in many capacities, he also was a commercial real estate agent prior to retirement.



Paul enjoyed movies, trivia, his Chicago Bears, cheeseburger's, music especially the guitar. He is also survived by his beloved four legged children, Pita, Zoey, Lolly, and Yum Yum.



He will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor and his love to make others laugh and be happy.



Services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials made to help with the Grandchildren's college fund.