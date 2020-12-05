Paul M. Oswald
Born: December 25, 1954
Died: December 3, 2020
Deacon Paul M. Oswald of Lakewood passed away peacefully December 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 25, 1954 in El Paso, TX to Paul and Catherine Oswald.
Paul is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary; sons, Paul Jr. "PJ", and Ryan Oswald; brothers, Michael (Patty), Kevin (Linda), Sean (Debbie), Brian (Carol), and Dennis (Sheryln) Oswald; brother in law, Carl Hengst; and many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Neil; sister, Colleen Hengst; nephew, Mikey; and his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am Wednesday, December 9 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Woodstock. Friends and family are welcome to join via livestream at www.facebook.com/JesusIsRisenAlleluia/live
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
; or to JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010
