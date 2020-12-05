1/
Paul M. Oswald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul M. Oswald

Born: December 25, 1954

Died: December 3, 2020

Deacon Paul M. Oswald of Lakewood passed away peacefully December 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 25, 1954 in El Paso, TX to Paul and Catherine Oswald.

Paul is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary; sons, Paul Jr. "PJ", and Ryan Oswald; brothers, Michael (Patty), Kevin (Linda), Sean (Debbie), Brian (Carol), and Dennis (Sheryln) Oswald; brother in law, Carl Hengst; and many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Neil; sister, Colleen Hengst; nephew, Mikey; and his parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am Wednesday, December 9 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Woodstock. Friends and family are welcome to join via livestream at www.facebook.com/JesusIsRisenAlleluia/live Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org; or to JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved