Paul Mullen Transue, 48, on Irons, MI, passed away in Grand Rapids, Monday May 18th 2020, after a long illness. he was co-owner, manager of Schmidt Outfitters, Wellston, MI. previously, he was operations supervisor. Cherry County Traverse City Airport, Little Rock National and Grosse Isle Airport, MI.



Paul was born in Kalamazoo, MI in 1972, he was a graduate of Larkin High School, Elgin, IL, held a B.S. in aviation sciences and a masters in pubic administration from Western Michigan University. he was a licensed pilot and an outdor enthusiast. he was a member of the manistee rotary club and trout unlimited.



Paul is survived by his parents, Frank and Dr. Brooke Transue of Elgin, IL, Don (Maggie) Transue, Batavia, IL, Betsy (Justin) Hastings of Crystal Lake, IL, nieces , Daphne, Brooke Anna, Mckinzie, nephews, Jax, Holden and Gavin. Pauls's grandparents were the late Frank and Linda Transue of Grand Rapids, Donald and Blanche Mullen of Lowell and Grand Rapids.



Funeral and the celebration of life dates are pending. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Lowell.



Memorials may be made to: The Elgin Taylor Golden Corridor YMCA, 300 W. Wise Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60193 and The Conservation Resource Alliance, 10850 Traverse Highway suite 1180, Traverse City, MI 49684.





