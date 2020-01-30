|
|
Paul William Anderson
Born: October 29, 1975; in Elk Grove Village, IL
Died: January 27, 2020; in Johnsburg, IL
Paul William Anderson, age 44, of Johnsburg, died suddenly on January 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born on October 29, 1975 in Elk Grove Village to Larry and Michele (Hamelin) Anderson. He was united in marriage to LeAnna Smith on July 4, 2009.
Paul worked in inventory control for Crescent Cardboard and Flex for many years in Wheeling, IL. He was considered a perfectionist and a gentleman.
He will be remembered as a great father that never missed an opportunity to spend time with and play with his kids. He was an involved family man that enjoyed being outdoors, taking camping trips, and playing guitar. He wore his heart on his sleeve and always spoke his mind.
In his leisure time, Paul was an avid 49ers fan but cheered for Chicago teams as well.
He is survived by his loving wife; his children, Abigail and Aric; sister, Laurie Fernandez; brother, Steve Anderson; his mother-in-law, Kristine Smith; many nieces, and nephews; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Allen Smith.
Friends and neighbors may gather on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL. Visitation will continue Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church at 10:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Ringwood Cemetery, Ringwood, IL.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, the family suggests planting a tree in Paul's name.
For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Paul on his tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 30, 2020