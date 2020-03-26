|
Pauline Wyse
Born: March 31, 1927
Died: March 25, 2020
Pauline "Pat" Wyse, long-time resident of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 92.
She was born March 31, 1927 in Sharon, Wisconsin, the daughter of the later Roy and Vera Wolters.
Pat was a 1944 graduate of Crystal Lake Central High School. She retired from Oak Manufacturing Industries after 20 years. Additionally, Pat loved dancing with her husband, playing cards and spending time with her family.
Pauline is survived by her children, Barb Biscomb, Jim (Jennifer) Wyse, Janet (Bill) Swanson and Scott (Lisa) Wyse; her grandchildren, James Nolan, Michelle Coffman, Brent (Jamie) Wyse, Ryan Wyse, Jeremy (Karen) Wyse, Chad (Erin) Swanson, Stephen (Cindy) Swanson and Danny (fiancée Paige) Wyse; and her great-grandchildren, Paige, Jake, Cal, Ally, Isabelle, Emma, Parker, Isabelle, Brenna, Brody and Braxton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and sister, Lois Bainbridge.
Services will be held privately for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 26, 2020