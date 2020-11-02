1/1
Pearle W. Knicker
1924 - 2020
Pearle W. Knicker, 96, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Plano, TX. Pearle was born March 19, 1924 in Kewaunee County, WI to James and Mary Worachek (née Walechka). She married Robert William Knicker on December 6, 1952 in Chicago, IL. She raised her family in Park Ridge and Woodstock, IL before retiring to Huntley, IL. She spent her final years in the Dallas, TX area.

Raised in rural Wisconsin, Pearle was an honor student, self-educated beyond high school, and a strong proponent of higher education. She had a lifelong love of reading, piano, classical music, art, science, travel, and small-town life.

She is survived by her sons Robert (Bob) Knicker, Jr. and wife Ann of Texas, and John Knicker and wife Holly of Wisconsin; daughter Susan Knicker of Florida; nephews Michael and James Koller of Wisconsin; ten grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Knicker Sr.; brothers Marvin J. Worachek and Lester A. Worachek; sister Ione Koller; sons Thomas James and Jeffrey Peter; and grandson Derek Matthew.

Interment will be 12:30 PM on November 7, 2020 at McHenry County Memorial Park, 11301 Lake Avenue, Woodstock, IL 60098.

Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Interment
12:30 PM
McHenry County Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
McHenry County Memorial Park - Woodstock
11301 Lake Ave.
Woodstock, IL 60098
815-338-1320
