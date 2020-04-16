Peggie V. Weber Born: February 1, 1939; in Grand Rapids, MI Died: April 13, 2020; in Huntley, IL Peggie V. Weber, 81 of Huntley, died peacefully April 13, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Peggie was born February 1, 1939 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the daughter of Robert and Virginia James. On November 28, 1986 she married Viktor Weber. Peggie worked as a bookkeeper. She was a devoted mother who loved her children unconditionally. She enjoyed music, a good glass of Riesling and took great delight in playing golf and teaching Viktor how to play. Peggie had a giving heart and contributed to many causes, but her greatest love was her love for Jesus. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Viktor Weber, her children, Linda (Raymond) Riemer, James (Lisa) Orlyk, Douglas Orlyk and Steven (Laura) Orlyk, her grandchildren, James, Joshua, Colleen (Michael), Jacob, Kevin, William, Nathan, Evan, Gillian and Aidan and one great grandchild, Skyler. She is also survived by her brother, William (Nancy) James, many nieces and nephews and her step children, Holly (Terry) Johnson, Paul Weber and their children, Joshua, Alexis and Grant. Peggie was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Julie and nephew, Gregory. Private family services will be held and burial will be at Huntley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Red Cross. Everyone is encouraged to leave a message or share a story at www.defiorefuneral.com. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 16, 2020.