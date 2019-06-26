Peggy Jo Esmond



Born: November 2, 1943, in Anna, IL



Died: June 16, 2019, in Mattoon, IL



Peggy Jo Esmond, 75, of Findlay, IL, formerly of Carpentersville, IL, passed away at 12:55 a.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon, IL.



Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 in the funeral home. Her family will gather at a later date for the burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to .



Peggy was born on November 2, 1943 in Anna, IL, the daughter of Joseph A. and Cora T. (Hubbs) Goddard. She graduated in 1960 from Anna-Jonesboro High School and later from Michael Reese Hospital School of Nursing. She married Newell Garside Esmond on June 24, 1967. Peggy was a registered nurse for all of her adult life, working in the Sherman Hospital Emergency Room in Elgin, IL and retired in December of 2002 from the Elgin Mental Health Center as Nursing Administrator. Peggy and Newell retired to the Lake Shelbyville area and made it their home. She enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking.



She is survived by her husband, Newell; daughters, Melissa Lye of Findlay, IL, Tina (Michael) Kruse of Pingree Grove, IL and Tanya Esmond of Elgin, IL; brother, Jack Goddard of Trotwood, OH; grandchildren, Amanda Cora Lye, Ethan J.E. Lye, Liam K. Lye, Tabor T. Kruse, Chase M. Kruse, Celia Mae Sherman and Wyatt Allen Bell; and great grandchildren, Cora Ann Zone, Degen Esmond Lye, Lily Marie Lye and Jax Kenneth Lye.



She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jack Newell Sherman; brothers, Joseph Goddard, Jr. in infancy and Bill Goddard; and sister, Margarite Ann Goddard.



Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com Published in the Northwest Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary