Peter C. Widrlechner Born: March 16, 1930; in Chicago, IL Died: April 22, 2020; in Barrington, IL Peter Charles Widrlechner, age 90, of Huntley, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at JourneyCare Hospice. Peter was born on March 16, 1930, in Chicago to Charles Louis Widrlechner and Sylvia Pokorny. Peter loved being in nature, at ease on the water, while fishing and watching wildlife, and in the forest hunting mushrooms. In his retirement, he spent many enjoyable hours on South Twin Lake near Phelps, Wisconsin. He was a man with welcoming hug and big jolly smile and was also a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Blackhawks. He graduated from St. Mel High School in 1948 and then served in Naval Reserve from 1948 till 1957, attained the rank of Gunner's Mate 2. He worked as a manager for the Jewel Tea Company until 1977 and then worked for food brokerage firms in northern Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Charles V. and his wife, Rosanne, and daughter-in-law, Sharon Dragula, and is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene (née Jelinek), his son, Mark, his daughter, Eve, nephew, Michael, and nieces, Kathleen Brengosz and Sharon Gawron. Due to the coronavirus quarantine, Peter will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery in Forest Park in a private service. In lieu of flowers, we would like you to keep your memories of Peter tucked warmly into your hearts.

