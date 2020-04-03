|
Peter Donald Ruge
Born: May 30, 1953; in Elmhurst, IL
Died: March 25, 2020 in Cape Coral, FL
Peter Donald Ruge was born May 30, 1953 in Elmhurst, IL. to Donald & Mary (Rucker) Ruge. He passed from this earth on March 25, 2020 in Cape Coral, Florida.
He is survived by his loving wife, Roberta; children Nicole Leigh Hirsch (Robert); and Gregory Peterson of McHenry, IL. Grandchildren Reis, Randy, Jaxon, George and Elayna. Siblings, Claudia Butterworth (Robert) of Evanston, IL., Michael Ruge of Woodstock, IL; Stephanie Henry (Jim Jeschke) of Chemung, IL.; Patrick Ruge (Melissa) of Crystal Lake, IL., mother-in-law Joan Mills Story; Brother in law, Doug Story (Cathy), all of Delaware, OH. Aunt Jean Clary & Uncle Jerry Buscemi, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Donald & Mary Ruge.
Peter was raised and lived in Crystal Lake, IL. most of his life. He worked at and was a member of the William Chandler Peterson American Legion Post there. He served our country as a US Marine in California from 1971 - 1973.
Peter was an HVAC Tech with Pipefitters Local 597 Chicago for 25 years and retired to Florida where he served as trustee @ Fraternal Order of Eagles 3957. He was honored to serve there and work for the many charities the Eagles supported.
Peter was loved by anyone that met him and was a friend to so many. If you were his friend, you were family! Family was the most important thing to him. Peter enjoyed life, he loved his family and his grandchildren were crazy about him. The kids loved the way he would crawl around with them on the floor and he loved playing with them in the pool and competing in Cannon-ball Competitions. It was probably because he was truly a kid at heart.
Peter and Roberta found their paradise in Florida. He loved his Hawaiian Shirts, he enjoyed camping, boating, NASCAR and all animals. He supported animal shelters and organizations as often as he could. He was a proud Patriot, but also a practical joker. He was generous, fun to be around, with a fierce sense of humor, and all the things you want in a husband, friend, dad and a Papa. We will miss his sparkling blue eyes, beautiful smile, warm heart, his full head of hair and his infectious laugh. We will always remember him when we hear his favorite rock and roll songs... we will laugh, because we can just hear him singing the wrong words, making them up as he went along.
A private celebration of Peter's life will be held in Florida soon, with a Northern Celebration to be announced at a later date.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hope Hospice (Donate.hopeHCS.org), Fairways for Warriors (an Eagles Charity), play a practical joke in his name or salute the flag.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020