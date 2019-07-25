Peter c. Brommelkamp



Born: May 21, 1938; in Elgin, IL



Died: July, 22, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Peter C. Brommelkamp, age 81, of McHenry, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, July, 22, 2019. Pete was born May 21, 1938 in Elgin, Illinois, the son of Edwin and Dora (nee-Hollister) Brommelkamp.



He proudly served our country in the United States Navy. In February of 1964, Pete married the former Annette Neuman in Chicago. Pete worked for many years as an auto mechanic, retiring in 2003. Pete enjoyed working on cars, attending swap meets and spending time at the cabin in Upper Michigan.



Pete is survived by his loving wife, Annette Brommelkamp; children: Colleen Cone, Geary (Katie) Cone, Pete Brommelkamp, Jr., and Diane Griffith; grandchildren: Melissa Evans, Tyler & Maggie Griffith, and Margie, Jody & Lindsay Cone; and great-grandchildren, Cody and Kylie LeVan. Pete is further survived by his sister, Suzanne Troxell; brother, Frederick Brommelkamp; sisters-in-law, Suzanne Brommelkamp & Cheryl Brommelkamp; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Edwin and Dora Brommelkamp, Pete was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Kenneth Brommelkamp; brother-in-law, Tom Troxel; sister-in-law, Vickie Brommelkamp; and nephews, Scott Brommelkamp and Richard Troxel.



Family and friends may call on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 11 A.M.-1 P.M. at the Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 P.M., followed by Military Honors. For more information please call (815) 385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com Published in the Northwest Herald on July 25, 2019