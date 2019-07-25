Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Brommelkamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter E. Brommelkamp


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter E. Brommelkamp Obituary
Peter c. Brommelkamp

Born: May 21, 1938; in Elgin, IL

Died: July, 22, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Peter C. Brommelkamp, age 81, of McHenry, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, July, 22, 2019. Pete was born May 21, 1938 in Elgin, Illinois, the son of Edwin and Dora (nee-Hollister) Brommelkamp.

He proudly served our country in the United States Navy. In February of 1964, Pete married the former Annette Neuman in Chicago. Pete worked for many years as an auto mechanic, retiring in 2003. Pete enjoyed working on cars, attending swap meets and spending time at the cabin in Upper Michigan.

Pete is survived by his loving wife, Annette Brommelkamp; children: Colleen Cone, Geary (Katie) Cone, Pete Brommelkamp, Jr., and Diane Griffith; grandchildren: Melissa Evans, Tyler & Maggie Griffith, and Margie, Jody & Lindsay Cone; and great-grandchildren, Cody and Kylie LeVan. Pete is further survived by his sister, Suzanne Troxell; brother, Frederick Brommelkamp; sisters-in-law, Suzanne Brommelkamp & Cheryl Brommelkamp; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Edwin and Dora Brommelkamp, Pete was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Kenneth Brommelkamp; brother-in-law, Tom Troxel; sister-in-law, Vickie Brommelkamp; and nephews, Scott Brommelkamp and Richard Troxel.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 11 A.M.-1 P.M. at the Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 P.M., followed by Military Honors. For more information please call (815) 385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now