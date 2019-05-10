Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER KONECKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER G. KONECKI


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PETER G. KONECKI Obituary
Peter G. Konecki

Born: April 15, 1928

Died: May 6, 2019

Peter G. Konecki, 91, of Friendship Village Schaumburg passed away May 6, 2019, at Alexian Bros. Hospital.

He was born April 15, 1928, in Chicago the son of Peter and Margaret (Radwanski) Konecki. He was a WWII Marine Corps Veteran. Pete married Sylvia M. Cilmi on Aug. 21, 1954, at the St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Chicago. They resided in Des Plaines for 36 years before moving to Sun City Huntley in Oct. of 2001. He was a longtime member of St. Zachary Catholic Church in Des Plaines and currently at St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntley. Mr. Konecki was in the Carpet and Tile business for over 40 years. He operated Salem Tile in Lake Barrington for 20 years after working at Century Tile in Mt. Prospect for over 20 years. He enjoyed dancing, golfing, and racquetball. He cherished his family and they remember him as a loving, hardworking husband, father, and devoted grandfather.

Surviving are his children, Margaret (John) Cole, Peter (Karen) Konecki, and Maria Oleson; grandchildren, Alyssa, Neal, Stephanie, Olivia, Zachary, Dillon, and Logan; 2 great-grandchildren, Rowan, and Reagan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 52 years, Sylvia in May of 2007; son, David on May 2, 1962; sister, Estelle Hinz; and brother, Marcel (Sarah) Konecki.

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be directed to at www.donate.lls.org

The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Info (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
Download Now