Peter Henri Mast



Peter Henri Mast, 58, on May 10, 2019, transitioned peacefully with the humane aid of an end of life program offered in California. Only three months earlier he was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. He leaves behind a loving father, Don; siblings Dean, Colleen, Tim, Jill and Hans, their families and many friends.



Pete's quirky humor, self-deprecating humility, sense of wonder and delight in just about everything, and generosity of time and funds touched us all. His joy of creating and sharing with others whether through singing, playing piano/guitar, drawing caricatures, or renovating Masthouse and other past building projects motivated him, not acquiring money. The last gift he gave was donating his body to UCSD where his mother, Eunice had donated her body 25 years earlier.



We will miss Brudda Pete's camaraderie and spirit as he trades in his motorcycle for his new vehicle of spirit and soars the universe now. And the journey for all of us continues. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary