Peter J. McGinley
Born: February 9, 1959
Died: February 25, 2020
Peter J. McGinley, 61 of Algonquin, went to meet our Heavenly Father February 25, 2020 at his home. Born February 9, 1959 to Hugh & Patricia McGinley, he married Melissa Jones June 4, 1988.
He is survived by his wife Melissa, his children Jonathon (Kristie) McGinley, Cassondra (Eric) Kitterman, Matthew, Adam, Katherine, Joshua & Joseph McGinley; his grandchildren JP, Paisley, Tyler, Simon & Levi. Siblings Terri (Ed) Terris, Judy (Bob)Smith, Pat McGinley, Kathy Hennager, Dan McGinley, Tim McGinley & Erika Pietrarossa & many nieces & nephews.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents & his brother Hugh McGinley.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 28, 2020