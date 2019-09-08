Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL
View Map
Peter J. "Pete" Snelten


1954 - 2019
Peter J. "Pete" Snelten Obituary
Peter J. Snelten III

Born: December 13, 1954

Died: August 28, 2019

Peter J. "Pete" Snelten III, age 64, of McHenry, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospital, with his family by his side. He was born in Evanston on December 13, 1954 to Peter J. Jr. and Carole (Williams) Snelten.

Pete grew up in the Lake Zurich area, and graduated from Lake Zurich High School. He met the love of his life Lora Reckwerdt in Wauconda, they were united in marriage on September 8, 1990 in Lake Zurich. Pete was a dedicated provider for his family, a workaholic some may say, who devoted much of his time to his growing business.

Pete loved everything about the outdoors, it was relaxing for him to feed the birds, do yard work, or weed his garden. He enjoyed going up north, his weekend sanctuary, and he just completed building a pole barn on his property in WI.

Pete was a modern day treasure hunter who collected antique oil cans, vinyl records including many Beatles albums, and his favorite coins and "funny money". He was also a well skilled wood craftsman.

Left behind to cherish Pete's memory is his wife of nearly 29 years, Lora; five sons, Peter J. IV, Luke, Adam, Bernard, and Cody Snelten; five siblings, Jeffrey (Cynthia) Snelten, Sharon (the late Daniel) Lins, Scott (Cheri) Snelten, Mark (Janice) Snelten, Andrew Snelten; many nieces , nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law.

Friends and neighbors will gather from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. It's hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember, family and friends will share special moments of Pete's life at 2 p.m. in the funeral home.For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where Pete's family asks that all who knew Pete share their stories with him in the online guestbook.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
