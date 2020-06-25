Peter R. Krallitsch
Born: February 4, 1950
Died: June 23, 2020
Peter R. Krallitsch, 70, of Crystal Lake, passed away on June 23, 2020. He was born on February 4, 1950 in St. Georgen im Attergau, Austria to Peter and Gisela Krallitsch.
His early years were spent in Austria and at the age of 15 he emigrated to the United States with his parents and sisters. His family settled on the north side of Chicago where he attended Lake View High School, graduating in 1968. He continued his education at the University of Illinois, Chicago, earning his Bachelor in Architecture degree in 1974. He held professional licenses in architecture and engineering in Illinois and Wisconsin.
During his career, his structural designs were evident in numerous building projects throughout the Chicago area. He achieved his greatest goal in opening his own business, Peter R. Krallitsch & Associates, Structural Engineers, in 1988. He was known for his dependability and timeliness in producing quality work.
Aside from his work, his greatest joys were music and traveling. He played the saxophone for many years in the Crystal Lake Community Band and served as the interpreter when the band traveled to the sister city of Holzgerlingen, Germany. He was very proud of his German heritage and always spoke German to his children, ensuring that they would appreciate their roots and be able to communicate with family. He particularly enjoyed traveling to his native Austria to visit family and friends, always proud to show his children the places he loved during his childhood.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Elaine (Swiatkowski); children, Katrina and Peter (mother, Elizabeth Landes), Michael and Terri (mother, Elaine); granddaughters, Addison and Kacie Krallitsh and Olivia Yeich; daughter-in -law, Kate Krallitsch and son-in-law, Christopher Yeich. He is further survived by his siblings, Ewald, Gertrud and Susanna Krallitsch; and many nieces, nephews and cousins both in the US and Austria.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Juliana.
Private services will be held with burial at Crystal Lake Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time when we can gather again in large groups.
Peter's family extends their heartfelt thanks to Crystal Pines Healthcare in Crystal Lake for their loving and kind care for Peter.
Memorials can be made in remembrance of Peter to JourneyCare Hospice at www.journeycare.org or to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org .
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.