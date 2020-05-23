Peter TempletonBorn: January 15, 1932Died: May 14, 2020Peter Templeton, 88, passed away on May 14, 2020. He was born January 15, 1932 to William and Elizabeth Templeton. He was a loving husband and a devoted father of Pamela, Jody, Peter and Erin. Peter was the proud grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 4. Peter was the last to leave us in a family of 5, which consisted of 3 brothers (Ted, Wallace and Steward) and 1 sister (Sissy). He was the fond uncle and friend to many. Peter enjoyed gardening, and he had a great knowledge on his trees, he loved traveling, and ballroom dancing. Most importantly he had a love for Jesus and he loved singing Hymns, his favorite was "Victory in Jesus".Arrangements entrusted to Marengo-Union Funeral Home.