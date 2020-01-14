|
|
Peter Vandriel
Born: October 30, 1933
Died: January 12, 2020
Peter Vandriel, age 86, of McHenry, passed away at Good Shepherd Hospital on January 12, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. He was born on October 30, 1933 in Holland to Marinus and Dina Vandriel. Peter wed the love of his life, Carol Ann Karrasch on Valentines Day of 1980.
Peter will be remembered for his love of working on older cars. Fond memories of travelling seven continents together will live on with his beloved wife. Peter was also a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg.
Peter leaves behind his cherished wife Carol; beloved children Deanna Crawford, Maria (William) Reichert, Dane (Beth) Relle, and Darcy (Ronald) Regner; nine grandchildren Robert, Michael, Dean, Will, Mariam, Jade, Jasmine, Quinn, and Taylor; and sister Clauzine.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 14, 2020